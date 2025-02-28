Bollywood Newswrap, February 28: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy; Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve legal battle; more

On February 28, 2025, Bollywood witnessed several major events, from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announcing pregnancy, Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar resolving legal battle to Rakul Preet Singh reportedly joining Saif Ali Khan's Race 4 and so much more. If you missed the biggest headlines of the day, read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 28, 2025:

1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy with cutest PIC: 'Greatest gift of our lives'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among Bollywood's most adored couples. The duo exchanged vows in a stunning wedding ceremony in 2023. Nearly two years later, they have now shared the joyous news of expecting their first child. Announcing their pregnancy, Kiara and Sidharth posted a heartwarming picture, referring to their soon-to-arrive baby as the "greatest gift" of their lives.

2. Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas on '1st trip to theatre' before The Last Five Years performances; Malti's pic steals show

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the industry's most beloved couples, always supporting each other in both their personal and professional lives.

While Nick frequently accompanies Priyanka on her work commitments, this time, she was the one cheering him on as they made their first visit to the theater before The Last Five Years performances.

3. Race 4: Has Rakul Preet Singh come on board for Saif Ali Khan's film with Ramesh Taurani? Here's what we know

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for a comeback in the Race franchise. In 2024, producer Ramesh Taurani shared his enthusiasm about the actor rejoining Race 4 and revealed that the team was in the process of finalizing the director and additional cast members. Now, reports suggest that Rakul Preet Singh might have joined the action-packed thriller.

4. Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar resolve their legal battle after 5 years; actress makes BIG announcement about collaboration

After years of legal disputes, Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have finally reached an amicable settlement in their defamation cases against each other. The Emergency actress took to social media to share the news with her fans.

5. Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's adorable banter with kid in old video goes VIRAL; netizens say 'he'll be a great dad'

Vicky Kaushal is receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. While he takes on the lead role, the younger version of his character is played by child actor Azlan. Recently, an old behind-the-scenes (BTS) video featuring Vicky and Azlan from the film's set resurfaced online.

Their endearing interactions in the clip have charmed audiences, with fans gushing over Vicky's affectionate nature and calling him a "great dad in the making."

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!