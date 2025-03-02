Javed Akhtar jokes 'doosri pareshani mol lunga' after resolving years-long feud with Kangana Ranaut; 'she has committed that...'

A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and announced that she has resolved her prolonged legal battle with screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Both parties have withdrawn their respective complaints before the Bandra magistrate court. While talking to a media house, Akhtar confirmed the same and joked 'Koi doosri pareshani mol lunga'. Read on!

For nearly five years, Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut fought a defamation case. But recently, the celebs resolved their issues and settled the case filed against each other. During a chat with Aaj Tak, the veteran Bollywood screenwriter confirmed the same. He shared that the Queen actress has taken back her word and the allegations.

Upon being asked if the celebs are now on good terms and a positive place, Akhtar said, "Nahi, ab dekhta hun. Koi doosri pareshani mol lunga (No, now I will see. I might take on some other problem.)" While talking to the above-mentioned publication, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's father also stated that Ranaut committed that she would never repeat her mistake again.

Moreover, the actress has apologized for all the inconvenience caused to him. "She also withdrew her case. Maine paise toh mange nahi the, apology chaiyeh thi, jo mil gai (I didn't ask for any money in the defamation case. I wanted an apology which I have got)," Javed Akhtar concluded.

On February 28, 2025, Kangana broke the internet when she dropped a picture with the legendary lyricist. In the image, the celebs posed for the camera while standing in the office of a legal magistrate. Through the captions, the Tanu Weds Manu actress confirmed, "Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious." She also made a huge announcement and stated that the lyricist has agreed to write songs for her next directorial venture.

For the unversed, the two got into a legal battle when Kangana alleged in an interview that Akhtar asked her to apologize to Krrish 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan. Apparently, the Fighter actor filed a case against her in 2016, seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement about their alleged relationship.