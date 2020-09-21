  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut looks mesmerising in ethnic attire and commands attention with her throwback PHOTO

Kangana Ranaut has shared a gorgeous throwback picture on her official Twitter handle. The picture will leave you awestruck.
22158 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut posts a beautiful throwback pic
Kangana Ranaut recently joined Twitter officially and she has been seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The actress always speaks her mind and now she has been taking on Bollywood. Kangana is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The Queen actress never fails to stun us with her style statements. Today, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share a gorgeous throwback picture of herself with fans.

In the picture, Kangana is looking absolutely beautiful in a peach coloured heavy embroidered lehenga and silver blouse paired with a matching dupatta. To enhance her look, she is seen wearing a diamond necklace.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s beautiful throwback picture here:

From the past six months due to the nationwide lockdown, the actress has been self-quarantined in her hometown Manali with her family and loved ones. But recently, after Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) served notice of demolition of illegal portions of Kangana’s Mumbai office, the actress flew down to Mumbai. At that time, she was granted Y+ security by the Ministry of Home Affairs due to the ongoing confrontation with the Maharashtra government.

Recently, while seeking justice for Sushant, she has accused the film industry of being full of drug addicts. Now, Kangana is supporting actress Payal Ghosh who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.

Further, Kangana has several interesting projects in the pipeline which include Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut states #MeToo has been a failure in Bollywood; Says 'Payal Ghosh will be humiliated & silenced'

Credits :Kangan Ranaut Twitter

