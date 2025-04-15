Jewel Thief: Here’s what Saif Ali Khan told Jaideep Ahlawat after his dance moves in Jaadu went viral

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jewel Thief. Ever since the first track from the movie, Jaadu was released, it was the actor’s dance moves that left everyone pleasantly surprised. He has been receiving love for his performance and reacting to surprised reactions, the Pataal Lok actor revealed what Saif Ali Khan also told him.

On April 14, the trailer of Jewel Thief was launched in a special event that witnessed the entire team of the heist film in attendance. During the interaction, Jaideep Ahlawat, who has maintained a serious demeanor in his roles, left all his fans surprised and impressed with his impeccable dance moves in the first track of the film.

Upon being asked about such a reaction from the audience, Ahlawat downplayed the attention on him by normalizing his performance. He said, "I don't know why people are so surprised to see me dance, I am from Haryana and have danced a lot since childhood in many 'ghudchadis'. So, dancing is okay."

He further talked about what Saif Ali Khan told him after people’s surprised reaction to his dance moves. He shared, "Even Saif sir was saying this, ‘Why people get surprised that someone can dance’." His response was received with loud cheers and requests from the media to recreate the steps, which he eventually did.

Jaideep Ahlawat recreates viral dance step

In addition to this, Nikita Dutta, who was also present at the launch, recalled the team’s reaction when Ahlawat used to dance during the shoot. She noted that usually when actors have to dance, others would go and rest, but when the Paatal Lok actor was dancing, “he had an audience," emphasizing excitement amongst everyone to see him dance.

The first track from Jewel Thief, titled, Jaadu was released just a couple of days back. It introduced the lead characters in remarkable style : Saif Ali Khan as ‘The Mastermind,’ Nikita Dutta as the ‘Dreamer at Heart,’ Jaideep Ahlawat as the ‘King of Crime,’ and Kunal Kapoor as ‘The Relentless Cop.’

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the heist drama is backed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled to release later this month on April 25, 2025, on Netflix.

