Daayra: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s collaboration helmed by Meghna Gulzar officially announced; actress calls it ‘dream team’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first collaboration directed by Meghna Gulzar is titled, Daayra. The anticipation around the trio joining hands has been high for quite a long time now. In a treat for their fans, the makers finally made an official announcement on their respective social media handles, with Bebo calling hailing it her "dream team."

On April 14, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of pictures with director Meghna Gulzar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the first image, both the actors are sitting opposite each other as they seemingly go through script narration, while the director is seen sitting next to them. In the following image, the trio flashed bright smiles, posing for a delightful image.

"I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire," she wrote in the caption.

"To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this," she further added.

In addition to this, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran also made special posts with similar pictures on their respective social media handles.

The Raazi director wrote, "When the lines of Law and Justice cross. Thrilled to embark on DAAYRA with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. A much-anticipated journey with Junglee Pictures and my co-writers Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal. "

Meanwhile, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor stated, "Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu!"

Notably, earlier Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to play the role of Sukumaran. Nonetheless, a Mid-day report revealed that he couldn’t allot his dates to the film due to the packed second half of 2024.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Sukumaran was recently seen in Empuraan, the sequel to Mohanlal’s 2019-released film Lucifer.

Gulzar is a proficient filmmaker known for directing movies like Talvar and Raazi.

