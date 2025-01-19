Kartik Aaryan admits losing opportunities to one industry insider: ‘I have made my peace…’

Kartik Aaryan was allowed to move to Mumbai by his parents only because they wanted him to become an engineer. But deep down, he knew he was moving to the city of dreams to pursue his acting career. Over the past decade, the actor showcased his talent and ended up becoming one of the sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. Having said that, he recently admitted losing opportunities to insiders. Read on!

During a conversation with SCREEN, Kartik Aaryan opened up on the never-ending insider vs. outsider debate. The actor stated, “Meri bhi opportunities kai baar aise gai hai jahan pe mujhe aisa laga ki maybe I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever (I have also lost opportunities where I thought I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever).”

He further stated that all of this happens, but this isn’t their fault as they were born in that family. If he had been born there, the same would have happened to him too. “It’s not their fault. I have made my peace with it,” he divulged. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama debutant thinks that when such comparisons are made, people should compare what kind of makers and producers the outsiders are getting opportunities with as compared to the insiders.

The actor stated that even if people compare the equal number of films they have worked on, one should consider with whom they have been given the chance to work. “I think that is a comparison which can be fair,” he exclaimed. During an earlier interview with GQ India, Aaryan stated that it’s taken a lot of introspection and inner work for him to realize that being an outsider is not a weakness. “Everything that I’ve done so far is a product of my own hard work,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was seen in Chandu Champion last year. It was followed by the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Anees Bazmee’s hit film also featured Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

