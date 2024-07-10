Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly gorgeous in latest PIC from Germany; hubby Vicky Kaushal's comment is proof of his over flowing love

Katrina Kaif is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. Ever since then, she has maintained a distance from the public eye. In fact, she has also not been very active on social media. The actress wished her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on his birthday in May, and there has been no new post since then.

However, much to fans' delight, the actress made their day by posting a beautiful photograph from Germany.

Katrina Kaif drops stunning picture from Germany

Today, on July 10, a while back, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and dropped an ethereal photograph. In her latest post, she is seen standing against the picturesque beauty of nature, covered with greenery, mountains, and a clear sky.

She is currently in Munich, Germany. Dressed in a striped shirt with a no-makeup look, the actress looked stunning with her hair open.

Sharing the post, Katrina wished her fans and followers, writing, “Good Morning [accompanied by a sun-flower emoji]”

Take a look

Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop gushing over

Right after the post went up, Vicky Kaushal, who is a devoted husband, couldn't help but express his admiration for his gorgeous wife. Upon seeing the post, he left several vibrant heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans' reaction to the post

In addition to this, fans were also delighted to see the post shared by the actress.

A fan wrote, "More like, "the guy you all are crushing over is Mine", another fan commented, "Finally after ages", while a third fan queried, "Very good morning after months we miss you so much Kayy where were you?," and another elated fan remarked, "a really good morning."

Meanwhile, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Katrina Kaif's work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s directorial Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. The film was based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge and was well-received by the audiences and critics alike.

Furthermore, there has been no announcement from the actress' side about her upcoming project but she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Recently upon being asked about the development, Alia had stated that the "intention is to make it happen" but mentioned time constraints as the cause for its delay.