‘Puttar’ Vicky Kaushal matching steps with his dad Sham Kaushal in beautiful birthday post is proof he is the best son: WATCH

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has proved his versatility over the years with his impeccable acting skills. Most recently seen in Chhaava, he has given several nail-biting performances and has etched a special place in the hearts of the audience. The actor is celebrating his birthday today (May 16), and his father, Sham Kaushal, took to social media to wish him on this special day with a video where ‘puttar’ Vicky is seen matching steps with his dad, proving he is the best son.

Taking to Instagram today, Sham Kaushal dropped a heartwarming video where Vicky Kaushal is seen walking alongside him, matching steps and the duo are all smiles. The video is from a beach and is just so heartwarming to miss. In the video, ‘Happy Birthday Puttar” is written with two smiling faces with open hands emoticons.

Sharing the video, Sham also penned a loving note for the Chhaava actor. “Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life…Love u Puttar. Wish u a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud & blessed to have u as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi,” he wrote.

As soon as the post was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Vicky.

Earlier, in an interview with Friday Talkies, popular stunt coordinator Sham Kaushal shared that he called Anurag Kashyap and asked if Vicky Kaushal could work under him as an apprentice and learn about acting and filmmaking during the initial days. He agreed and the actor joined the filmmaker to learn about life and hardship.

Sham also shared how Vicky soon became a part of the second unit and was asked to candidly shoot a few scenes for the film, which led to him being arrested. However, he learned a lot during the process.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on March 20, 2026, but it might get postponed.

