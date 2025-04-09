Chhaava Final Box Office Overseas: Vicky Kaushal-led period drama puts up a total of Rs 103 crore in foreign territories

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead role along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Diana Penty, is in its final legs at the box office. The movie has scored a massive total in its dream run and is now heading to move out of the cinemas.

Chhaava clocks over Rs 103 crore in the international markets

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava proved to be a big money spinner this year. Staying true to its title, the movie performed like a lion's cub at the box office. It stormed over Rs 100 crore in the international markets and is now heading to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 103 crore overseas.

With this, Chhaava became the highest grosser for Vicky Kaushal as a solo lead in the international territories, beating his previous best, URI: The Surgical Strike. If we consider multi-starrers where Vicky played supporting roles, Sanju and Dunki will take the top two spots.

The worldwide gross collection of Chhaava is expected to be around Rs 783 crore by the end of its theatrical run. Out of which, around Rs 680 crore was registered from the Indian markets. The Laxman Utekar directorial is currently the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025. It will be interesting to see which upcoming biggie can topple its lifetime box office.

Chhaava in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

