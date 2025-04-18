Kesari Chapter 2 LIVE Movie updates and review: Vicky Kaushal calls Akshay Kumar’s film ‘absoulte magic’; Kajol snaps at paps for interrupting chat with Ananya Panday
Akshay Kumar has a special message for all those planning to watch Kesari Chapter 2. He urges the audience not to miss the opening 10 minutes of the film, as they contain the very essence of the story. According to him, these initial moments are deeply significant and lay the foundation for everything that follows.
The emotional weight and core message of the film are captured right at the beginning, making it crucial for viewers to be fully present from the start. So, make sure you're settled in early — you won’t want to miss this powerful introduction.
Kajol and Ananya Panday were among the many stars who made a striking appearance at the glitzy screening of Kesari Chapter 2 in Mumbai, held just before the film's release on April 18. While the event featured several noteworthy moments, one incident in particular is grabbing attention online—Kajol's candid reaction to an overzealous paparazzi interruption.
As the two actresses posed together, they paused for a brief conversation. However, the paparazzi began repeatedly shouting Kajol’s name, cutting their chat short. Visibly irritated, Kajol responded firmly, saying, “Calm down… calm down guys,” before resuming her conversation with Ananya.
April 13 holds more than just the celebration of Baisakhi each year—it also marks a dark chapter in India's history when countless innocent and unarmed people were killed in 1919. As we honor the memory of those who perished in the tragic incident, we also salute the brave souls who stood up against the British Empire's brutal and inhumane acts.
One such figure was Chettur Sankaran Nair, a prominent Malayali barrister who held a position of influence and worked in close association with the British administration. Despite his proximity to colonial power, he chose to stand up for his fellow countrymen. Here are some lesser-known facts about this courageous individual who prioritized justice and his people's welfare over personal gain.
Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories to share his review of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2. The actor urged fans not to miss this one.
Vicky wrote, “An untold story, told with so much grit, sincerity, and intensity. What a phenomenal directorial debut by Karan S. Tyagi! Kudos to the entire team for bringing this important chapter of our history to the big screen. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan — absolute magic. Don’t miss it!”
Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan has hit theaters today, April 18, 2025, and the movie has, ever since its announcement, generated considerable buzz among fans and movie goers.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh an 'A (Adult)' rating. According to their website, the film's runtime is 135 minutes and 6 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.