Kesari Chapter 2 LIVE Movie updates and review: Vicky Kaushal calls Akshay Kumar’s film ‘absoulte magic’; Kajol snaps at paps for interrupting chat with Ananya Panday

Akshay Kumar has a special message for all those planning to watch Kesari Chapter 2. He urges the audience not to miss the opening 10 minutes of the film, as they contain the very essence of the story. According to him, these initial moments are deeply significant and lay the foundation for everything that follows.

The emotional weight and core message of the film are captured right at the beginning, making it crucial for viewers to be fully present from the start. So, make sure you're settled in early — you won’t want to miss this powerful introduction.