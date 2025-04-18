Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer on Jallianwala Bagh eyes Rs 7 crore opening, faces holdover release Jaat

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 1: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is the latest release at the Hindi box office. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film is competing with the holdover release, Jaat. Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, the A-rated movie looks to start with an opening of Rs 7 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2, which arrived in cinemas today, i.e., April 18, 2025, has received a strong reception among cinegoers on the first day. Early estimates suggest that the Akshay Kumar-led movie will open at Rs 7 crore at the box office.

As per predictions, the courtroom drama was expected to collect in the range of Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 8.5 crore on the opening day. It is worth noting that Akshay's last release, Sky Force, had a double-digit opening, which reads as Rs 13.75 crore.

The release date of Kesari Chapter 2 has coincided with the occasion of Good Friday. The holiday has slightly benefited the film to open on a decent note. Now, it should score even better on Saturday and Sunday while competing with Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Also featuring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Inspired by real-life incidents, it is the adaptation from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. It chronicles the "untold story" of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, who fights a legal battle with the Empire about the 1919 genocide incident.

After Kesari 2, Akshay has another legal drama to be released this year. Akshay will play the role of a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3, which will hit the screens on September 19.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

