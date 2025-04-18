Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 1: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's movie to pick up pace with strong word of mouth

Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 1: Kesari Chapter 2 has arrived in cinemas today, coinciding with Good Friday. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film takes you on the journey of C. Sankaran Nair, who fights a legal battle against the British Empire to uncover the truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari 2 is expected to pick up its pace later in the day.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in crucial roles. It has started on a decent note at the box office. Going by the midday trends, on Day 1, Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial looks to pick up pace in the afternoon shows along with evening and night ones. It has received strong word of mouth from cinephiles.

Kesari Chapter 2 is an A-rated movie as certified by the CBFC and targets metropolitan cities and big centers in India. As per estimates, the courtroom drama should open at around Rs 7 crore at the box office. A lot will depend on the walk-ins on the first day. The Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to have a good opening weekend.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire, Kesari: Chapter 2 marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, which was released in 2019. The new movie is competing with the holdover release, Jaat. Both movies are holding well today; however, they have different target audiences.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair. R. Madhavan plays the role of Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill. It is backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama kickstarts its journey on decent note