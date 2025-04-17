How is Kesari Chapter 2 connected to Akshay Kumar's 2019-released Kesari? Actor leads yet another tale of valor, this time in courtroom

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh brings back Akshay Kumar in a powerful new role. Though not a direct sequel, the film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Kesari. Releasing on April 18, 2025 and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it shifts the stage from battlefield to courtroom, focusing on the legal resistance that followed the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. At the center of the story is C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and freedom fighter who dared to challenge the British Empire in court for one of the darkest events in colonial history.

Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh and released in 2019, tells the powerful story of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment, led by Havildar Ishar Singh, stood their ground against 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897. The film captured the spirit of bravery, sacrifice and honor, earning both critical acclaim and box office success. At its heart, it wasn’t just a war film but a tribute to the fearless Sikh soldiers who fought until their last breath for pride and duty.

Based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film explores resistance through justice, showing courage also lies in words, arguments, and standing up to power through the law.

The decision to name it Kesari Chapter 2 comes from this shared spirit of defiance. Both films highlight the contribution of the Sikh community during British rule and star Akshay Kumar in central roles. The producers felt linking the two would deepen the narrative of resistance and sacrifice. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated, “Since it also deals with the brave Sikh community’s contribution and sacrifice against the British and stars Akshay Kumar, the makers felt that Kesari Chapter 2 is an apt title.”

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film stars Akshay Kumar alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Unlike the original, which had a war-driven plot, this installment adopts a courtroom drama format, showing a different face of India’s fight for freedom.

Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18, 2025, aligning with the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, adding more profound historical significance to its premiere.

