War 2 Hindi Advance Booking Report: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film sells GOOD 50,000 tickets in top chains for Thursday, with 2 days to go

.War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, continued its good pace in advance bookings for the Hindi version. The total tickets sold in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day, as at 11:30pm on 11th August, 2025, stand at 50,000. A final PIC ticket count of 1,50,000 plus can be expected, making it very eligible for a Rs 30 crore plus net Hindi opening.

War 2 (Hindi) Sells 50,000 Tickets In Top Chains For Day 1, Two Days Out

War 2's Telugu version bookings should start tomorrow, and the bookings are expected to be heartening. However, considering the fact that it is, at the end of the day, a Bollywood movie and not a conventional Tollywood biggie which gets support from the local diaspora audience without much effort, the bookings are not expected to be bumper. The all India day 1 expectations are pinned at Rs 55 crore net, with day 2 numbers expected to be over Rs 60 crore net.

War 2's Bookings Are Good, Though Not Exceptional

While the bookings of War 2 can be classified as good, given everything, what was really expected was excellent or bumper. The initial euphoria seen in some of the 2023 Bollywood biggies is not visible here. The masses are not totally on board and it will take some really strong word of mouth to get that section of audience to watch it. Fighter trended well but suffered immensely because of not getting the desired support from the masses. Whether War 2 changes that for Hrithik Roshan is still to be seen.

War 2 Targets A Rs 100 Crore Gross Worldwide Start

The bookings of War 2 internationally are reasonable. A Rs 100 crore global opening day will be a touch and go for the Hrithik-Jr NTR actioner. Its release rival Coolie is cruising towards a number of around Rs 140 crore on the other hand. Since Hindi films are known to trend better than Tamil films due to less exhaustion of audiences on the opening day, it is expected that War 2 will eventually take the lead provided it lives up to its hype.

