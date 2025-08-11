Mahavatar Narsimha 3rd Monday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's movie nets Rs 4 crore, to give tough competition to War 2 and Coolie

Mahavatar Narsimha is a box office juggernaut that has been setting new records for Indian animated films. The successful theatrical run of Ashwin Kumar's directorial has been overwhelmingly driven by its performance in the Hindi markets. The blockbuster mythological action movie has now entered its third week of release.

Mahavatar Narsimha adds Rs 4 crore to its kitty on Day 18

Released on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha has collected Rs 4 crore net on the third Monday in the Hindi-speaking markets. The figures are quite close to its business on the third Friday, i.e., Rs 4.5 crore. The devotional action movie based on Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar collected Rs 14.5 crore and Rs 15 crore on the third Saturday and third Sunday, respectively.

Mahavatar Narsimha started its journey with Rs 29 crore in the debut week, followed by Rs 50 crore in the second week. The cumulative collection of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions' joint venture stands at Rs 117 crore at the Hindi box office so far.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.50 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 14.5 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 15 crore 3rd Monday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 117 crore in 18 days

The collections exclude 3D handling charges

Mahavatar Narsimha to give tough competition to August 14 releases, War 2 and Coolie

Mahavatar Narsimha will lock horns with two big releases, War 2 and Coolie, this week. Going by its phenomenal performance in the Hindi markets, the highest-grossing animated movie will give tough competition to both the upcoming films.

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer is all set for its banger debut of Rs 32 crore on its opening day, both in Hindi and Telugu markets. The Rajinikanth-led Tamil movie will open at Rs 6 crore in the Hindi markets.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

