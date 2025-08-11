War 2 North America Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy-actioner nears USD 450K mark for premieres

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is experiencing a significant surge in advance bookings. With 3 days away from release, the movie has recorded good pre-sales in North America.

War 2 nears the USD 450K mark in North American pre-sales

As of August 11 (9 AM), War 2 recorded over USD 398.5K of pre-sales by selling nearly 15,000 tickets in 1820 shows across 680 plus locations in the USA. The total pre-sales for the North American premiere, including Canada, reached USD 435K.

The pre-bookings are expected to continue gaining momentum in the coming days and soon reach the USD 500K mark. The premiere day collections are likely to be in the vicinity of USD 900K in North America, depending on current trends and sales.

War 2 falls short of better positioning and marketing

Considering the fact that Hindi movies don't generally have premieres overseas, War 2 sales are reasonable. Given that NTR is playing a parallel lead in the film, the traction should have been much higher. War 2 is behaving like a Bollywood movie with a Telugu actor rather than a Telugu or Pan-India movie with two bona fide stars. Had it been marketed and positioned well, things would have been very different.

War 2 is far behind Coolie’s booking in North America. For the record, the Rajinikanth starrer has registered one of the best pre-sales in the USA and Canada for the premieres. As per the data at 9 AM on August 11, Coolie has already fetched a phenomenal USD 1.85 million. It is on the verge of crossing the USD 2 million mark for North American premieres.

War 2 set for a grand clash with Coolie

The YRF movie will have a box office battle with the Tamil-origin Pan-India movie, Coolie, on August 14. While the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer will dominate the Hindi circuit, Rajinikanth's movie will establish a big lead in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see an actual battle, with both sides showcasing their strengths and offering similar ticket prices.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie is also expected to dominate War 2 in the International markets, based on the booking reports.

