KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX beats NewJeans and BTS with 656 Perfect All-Kills chart for Golden

With rumors of the Netflix animated film getting renewed for a couple more seasons and a live-action as well as musical in discussions, KPop Demon Hunters is not going anywhere. Well, it also seems that the stars are not leaving the music charts anytime soon, either, with Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop becoming quick crowd favorites. Now, the fictional team of HUNTRIX has managed to surpass records held by K-pop industry giants NewJeans and BTS by grabbing the most numer of Perfect All-Kills in history.

Comprising members Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, the girl group in the show, centered around the half-demon half-hunter protagonist leader, HUNTRIX, has been on everyone’s mind, especially with its song Golden and now atop charts. Following the release of the show on June 20, they’ve become household names around the world and beaten the likes of NewJeans’ Ditto, which held the record for the maximum PAKs since the release of its song in 2022. As of August 11 at 10 AM KST, HUNTRIX’s Golden beat the record for the most number of hourly PAKs, grabbing the 656th one and overtaking the five-member HYBE girl group.

The list now has the two female teams followed by BTS’ Dynamite, which wreaked havoc with 610 of its own in 2022. Other famed acts in the chart include IU’s Celebrity with 462 PAKs in 2020, IVE’s I AM with 359 in 2023, IU’s Love wins all with 339 in 2024, ZICO’s Any Song with 330 in 2020, and aespa’s Supernova with 317 in 2024. The KPop Demon Hunters number is expected to reach a new all-time high and grow further up with the undying love for the animated film.

What’s a Perfect All-Kill?

In the world of K-pop, a PAK or Perfect All-Kill refers to the number 1 ranking of a song across all daily and real-time music charts, including Melon, Genie Music, YouTube Music, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs in South Korea, and is recorded by iChart. Fans are expecting it to cross 700 soon, with more listeners joining in the Golden fun every day!

