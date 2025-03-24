Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s historical drama after its theatrical run

Kesari Chapter 2 is coming to entertain the audience on the big screens in less than a month. The cast of the historical film includes Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan. Ahead of its release in cinemas, it has been learned where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Kesari Chapter 2 will have its OTT release on JioHotstar.

According to the recently released official teaser of Kesari Chapter 2, the movie’s streaming partner is JioHotstar. The audience can watch the film on OTT for the first time if they miss it in theaters or relive the experience from the comfort of their homes. However, there is no information yet on when the courtroom drama will be available digitally.

The 1-minute, 39-second teaser of the movie offers a glimpse of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the revolution that began after that. Akshay Kumar portrays the character of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire. The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The caption of the teaser read, “A hero that rose from the ashes of a massacre. A revolution that was painted in courage.”

The film was officially announced in 2024, but the title hadn’t been revealed back then. The announcement stated, “THE UNTITLED FILM ON the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. SANKARAN NAIR to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

Ahead of the teaser release, Karan Johar expressed his feelings about Kesari Chapter 2. He shared, “One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films!”

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025. The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.