Newswrap, August 11: Kartik Aaryan signing film with Chak De India director to Rajinikanth comparing Aamir Khan with Kamal Haasan

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Chak De India director Shimit Amin for Captain India

Kartik Aaryan signed Captain India with director Shimit Amin, best known for movies- Chak De India, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Rocket Singh: Salesman. Based on true events, the movie will mark Kartik Aaryan's foray into a new space. The actor will play an Air Force pilot in the movie.

Baaghi 4 Teaser out, set to hit the screens on September 5

Tiger Shroff is all set to make his big comeback with Baaghi 4. The teaser of the much-awaited action movie has been out now. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 is releasing in cinemas on September 5.

Jolly LLB 3 official Poster out, Teaser loading tomorrow

The motion poster of Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in their much-loved looks, is out now. The teaser is dropping tomorrow, on Tuesday, while the movie is hitting the screens on September 19.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara gets OTT release

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara is all set to stream online on Netflix from September 12 onwards. The Mohit Suri directorial has fetched over Rs 320 crore net in India and is likely to end its theatrical run soon, with the arrival of Coolie and War 2.



Rajinikanth compares Aamir Khan to Kamal Haasan, calls him a 'legend’

Rajinikanth compared Aamir Khan to Kamal Haasan and called him the best among all the other Khans of Bollywood. He said, “Just like Kamal Haasan here (Tamil Nadu), North has Aamir Khan. On one side, you have Salman Khan, on the other side, Shah Rukh Khan, and among them stands tall Aamir Khan. What a legend you are, Salute, sir.”

