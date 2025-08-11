Baaghi 4 Teaser: Read these 9 tweets to know how netizens reacted to Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt starrer

Tiger Shroff is coming back with another installment of his much-loved franchise Baaghi. The teaser of Baaghi 4 was unveiled today in the morning. Here's a look at how the audience received it on social media.

Netizens seem divided on Baaghi 4 Teaser

Social media seems divided at the first glimpse of Baaghi 4. While a significant section compared it with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and criticized its excessive use of blood and gore, Tiger Shroff's fans liked it and seemed very excited for the release.

Advertisement

One social media user wrote, "Baap of Action is here! #Baaghi4Teaser sets a new benchmark, leaving #War2 miles behind Mass monster #SanjayDutt in his deadliest avatar & the ultimate action king #TigerShroff ruling every frame!" Another took a jibe at the Baaghi franchise and commented, "The only way #TigerShroff will stop doing such movies is if he dies in #Baaghi4 . Perfect end to the franchise. Have mercy on the audience (laughing emoticons) #Baaghi4Teaser."

A third user wrote, "W*F I JUST SAW!!!! #Baaghi4 ITNA SERIOUS LE GAYE. BHAISAHAAB!!!! The teaser was so intense and good that my jaw dropped (fire emoji). Some scenes felt like Animal, but the whole teaser was so good. Finally, #sonambajwa is doing a good role. But #TigerShroff OMG!!!! Expectations are on cloud 9." Another one remarked, "Khoon hai ki ketchup ?? Har kisi ko Animal hi banani hai (crying emoji) Action was good 2/5 for the teaser... now let's wait for the trailer #Baaghi4."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt is playing the main villain in the movie, while Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu are playing the female leads. The movie is helmed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha. Baaghi 4 is locked to hit the big screens on September 5.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.





Read More: Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film to stream on Netflix from September 12