3 new Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week: JSK to Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with new releases coming this week. If you’re unsure about what to stream next, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

3 new Malayalam movies arriving on OTT

1. JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Shruthi Ramachandran, Madhav Suresh, Askar Ali, Divya Pillai, Baiju Santhosh

Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Shruthi Ramachandran, Madhav Suresh, Askar Ali, Divya Pillai, Baiju Santhosh Director: Pravin Narayanan

Pravin Narayanan Genre: Legal Thriller

Legal Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: August 15, 2025

JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala is a Malayalam-language legal thriller set against the backdrop of Kerala's judicial system. The story follows Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT professional who returns to her hometown for a festival, only to experience a traumatic event.

As she seeks justice from the judicial system, the accused is defended by David Abel Donovan, a sharp lawyer. The film explores Janaki’s battle for justice and the hurdles she faces within the legal system.

The flick had made the headlines due to a controversy with CBFC over the use of the name ‘Janaki’ in its title.

Featuring Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi in the lead, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran, Shruthi Ramachandran, Gopi’s son Madhav Suresh, Askar Ali, Divya Pillai, and many more in pivotal roles.

2. Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Mallika Sukumaran

Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Mallika Sukumaran Director: S. Vipin

S. Vipin Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 56 minutes

1 hour and 56 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: August 14, 2025

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is a heartwarming comedy-drama that revolves around Anjali, a shopkeeper’s daughter who is overwhelmed by her overbearing parents. Torn between the pressure of getting married and the annoyance of a one-sided lover, her world is shaken when her grandmother passes away all of a sudden.

At the funeral home, Anjali’s life changes as she deals with her grandmother’s loss and finds clarity on her worries. As relatives and visitors arrive, their interactions create a series of humorous and poignant moments that ultimately bring clarity to Anjali’s internal struggles.

3. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan

Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon Genre: Mystery Comedy Thriller

Mystery Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: TBA

The mystery comedy thriller, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, follows the adventure of CI Dominic, a former corrupt police officer turned private detective with dreams of becoming a local Sherlock Holmes.

When a seemingly trivial case about a missing purse lands on his desk, he initially brushes it off and considers it beneath him. However, the evidence leads him down a rabbit hole, which, when dug deeper, unravels a complex web of missing persons, murder, and a stalker targeting a classical dancer.

The film, which marked Gautham Vasudev Menon’s debut directorial in Malayalam cinema, was released in theaters on January 23, 2025. Though it has been declared a hit at the box office, the movie was delayed multiple times due to undisclosed reasons.

Now, reports have resurfaced that the movie will hit the streaming platform soon, but an official confirmation hasn’t been made yet.

