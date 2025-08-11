MGK Shares How Taylor Swift Put Travis Kelce's Well-Being First After His Heartbreaking Super Bowl Defeat

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Amid the duo going public with their relationship on the internet, Machine Gun Kelly revealed how the musician stood by Kelce’s side after the latter’s team lost at the Super Bowl.

During his appearance on ABC News, the rapper revealed the conversation he had with the Bad Karma singer and how she wanted to support Kelce, despite herself being booed by the crowd at the event.

Machine Gun Kelly’s conversation with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl game

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, the rapper shared the details from the night of the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat. Gun Kelly revealed, “It was funny. I was in Travis’ suite, and at the beginning of it, Taylor was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re gonna come watch you perform. It’s gonna be crazy tonight.’”

He further added, “Internally, I was stoked. I was like, ‘Oh, what a legendary night this is gonna be,’” referring to the Chiefs’ pre-planned afterparty. Despite being excited about performing at the event, the rapper revealed that things went south after the third quarter.

He said, “By the third quarter, I was looking at that score.” The musician continued, “I went up to Taylor and I was like, ‘Y’all aren’t coming tonight, huh?’ She was like, ‘I don’t think so, man. I’ll see if I can get him to get out.’”

The Super Bowl game that took place earlier this year between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs proved to be a bad one for Kelce’s team, as they lost by 40-22.

Following the game, the NFL star took some time off and spent it with his lady love, as the duo was often spotted out in Florida.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in July 2023, after the latter attended the musician’s Eras Tour concert. Initially, the couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but just a few weeks ago, the pair admitted to their love for each other on Instagram by sharing multiple pictures with their fans.

