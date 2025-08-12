Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating rumors with Dhanush and inviting him to Son of Sardaar 2 screening: ‘I’m aware that…’

Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines due to dating speculations with Tamil star Dhanush. The two were spotted together on multiple occasions, which led to online rumors about the newly brewing romance. The Son of Sardaar 2 actress has now addressed the rumors and laughed them off.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to dating rumors with Dhanush

According to a report by Only Kollywood, Mrunal Thakur dismissed all dating rumors with Dhanush in a recent interview. The actress mentioned that she and Dhanush are ‘good friends’ only and nothing more than that. She said, “Dhanush is just a good friend to me.”

Further, the actress admitted that she is aware of all the speculations circulating in the media and called them ‘funny’. “I’m aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it,” added Mrunal Thakur.

The Sita Ramam actress clarified that she didn't invite Dhanush to the screening of Son of Sardaar 2; instead, it was Ajay Devgn. “Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him," she said.

How did the dating rumors of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush start?

For the unversed, Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the wrap-up party of Dhanush-Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie, Tere Ishk Mein. Later on, Dhanush and Mrunal shared a brief moment at Son of Sardaar 2 screening, where the actor was captured holding Thakur's hand. Furthermore, Mrunal Thakur started following Dhanush's sisters on Instagram, which fuelled the brewing romantic rumors. It was also reported that the actors are in no hurry to make it public but want to keep it low-key.

Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. They both have two children together- Linga and Yatra. Dhanush and Aishwarya parted ways in 2022, after 18 years of marriage.

