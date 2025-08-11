Coolie Hindi Advance Booking Report: Rajinikanth starrer gains momentum; Sells STRONG 13,500 tickets in top chains for day 1, two days out

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, with a bunch of other big Indian film actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others, was already showing excellent pre-release booking trends on day 1 in southern India. Now, the hype of the movie has transcended in the north.

Coolie Sells 13,500 Tickets In Top Chains For Day 1, Two Days Out

Coolie has sold 13,500 tickets in top chains for the opening day in Hindi, as at 11:30pm on August 11th and the momentum is increasing. Final ticket sales can end up near 50,000, setting it up for an opening to the north of Rs 6 crore in Hindi, against a formidable rival like War 2.

Coolie Targets To Emerge Biggest Global Kollywood Opener

Coolie is a dormant volcano that will be active from the 14th of August. Presales are exceptional and a global opening day of around Rs 140 crore can't be discounted. The walkins on the release day will determine weather Kollywood records will fall or not. The current record holder is Leo and it is going to be a very close and controversial battle if things get too close.

Rajinikanth Eyes A Solid Comeback With Coolie; Lokesh Kanagaraj Aims To Breach New Heights

Rajinikanth is set to make a solid comeback after Vettaiyan while Lokesh will look to take his peak a notch higher. Every film of his is bigger than the last one and one would hope that this tradition keeps going on for the director. He is among the only directors who can guarantee a film within two years. Leo released in October 2023 and Coolie is out in just two days from now.

The global extended weekend projections of Coolie are pegged at Rs 400 crore and if the reception of the movie is solid, we can expect Coolie to cross 2.0 to become the highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time.

Coolie In Theatres From August 14th

Coolie's tickets can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

