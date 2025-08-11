BTS’ V reveals he cried watching Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin perform together: ‘Too embarrassed…’

J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour came to an end with two beautiful concerts at the sold-out Goyang stadium on June 13 and 14. He was joined by fellow BTS members in the audience on the first day, which happened to fall on the same date as the group’s 12th debut anniversary. As a surprise, members Jin and Jungkook joined the Sweet Dreams singer on stage to perform collaborative songs. During an interview, member V shared how the moment was particularly emotional for him as well.

Kim Taehyung’s uncontrolled tears at J-Hope’s tour

Talking about the dreamy moment, which left the fans in the audience cheering and crying, V spoke to W Korea about how the performance made him tear up. While J-Hope was joined by Jungkook for i wonder and Seven, and then by Jin for Spring Day, followed by his solo Don’t Say You Love Me and then the trio for Jamais Vu. Observing from the sidelines, RM, SUGA, Jimin, and V, provided full support in a lovely turn of events for the fans who celebrated it with them.

Recalling the concert, the Layover singer said, “Actually, I shed a few tears during Hobi hyung’s performance, I quietly shed a tear by myself. During the duet with Jungkook… I got choked up. I was too embarrassed to say anything (It was a secret). I watched the performance confidently.” He added how Jin and J-Hope’s concerts were starkly different, which was a fun experience for him, sharing that he liked the oldest member’s Rope It performance.

The scene has become engraved in the minds of the fans as all seven members finally united publicly in about 3 months for an official event towards the end of their military era. At the time, only member SUGA was known to be working as a public service employee while the other six had wrapped up their enlistments. In a behind-the-scenes moment from the concert, all members popped in backstage to greet J-Hope, meanwhile Jin and Jungkook expressed their nervous feelings before returning to the stage.

