Find a BF who vibes with your dad just like Janhvi Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya does with Boney Kapoor as they return from Cannes

The last few days have been quite significant for Janhvi Kapoor as she debuted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her movie Homebound. The actress had been accompanied to the French Riviera by her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The crew has now returned to Mumbai. Shikhar was seen vibing with Janhvi’s dad, and it will make you wish for a similar bond between your beau and father.

In the early hours of May 24, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor and her family touched down in Mumbai after attending the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Her father, Boney Kapoor, and boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, exited the Mumbai airport together.

The latter wore a mustard shirt with white pants and was seen talking on the phone. Meanwhile, the No Entry filmmaker donned a black co-ord set. They were seen interacting with the paparazzi and laughing together.

Watch Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s video here!

In another paparazzi video, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen coming out of the airport building together. The Dhadak actress had her arm intertwined with her sister before greeting the cameramen with a wave. She looked stylish in a gray co-ord set with a pink stole. Khushi sported a casual look in a black t-shirt and white joggers. The sisters bid goodbye to the paps before leaving.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi’s video!

Janhvi Kapoor made some stunning appearances during the Cannes Film Festival and aced the fashion game. Her wet saree look received an unmissable reaction from Shikhar Pahariya. In French, he wrote, “Ma déesse, tu illumines la nuit,” which means “My goddess, you light up the night.”

For the uninitiated, Janhvi’s movie Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Janhvi posted a recap from her Cannes 2025 journey on Instagram. She expressed, “So grateful to have been a part of this journey, this story and this moment. With the best, most wholesome people.”

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

