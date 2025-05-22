Janhvi Kapoor’s dad Boney Kapoor can't stop crying after Homebound earns standing ovation at Cannes 2025, don’t miss Khushi and BF Shikhar’s reaction

Janhvi Kapoor’s Homebound recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film got an amazing response as it earned a 9-minute standing ovation. It became an emotional moment for the team and their families. Janhvi’s dad, Boney Kapoor, couldn’t stop crying. The actress’ sister, Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also stood proudly.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, the team of Homebound was seen sharing hugs with each other amid the standing ovation. Boney Kapoor, who stood a few rows behind the cast and crew, was seen wiping his tears with a handkerchief. Khushi Kapoor smiled at her father’s reaction. They exuded pride for Janhvi Kapoor and the entire team. The Dhadak actress’ beau, Shikhar Pahariya, stood with Khushi and clapped continuously.

Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt moment with producer Karan Johar and held his hand. He also blessed Ishaan Khatter.

Watch the video here!

Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21. It is competing with films like Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, Pillion, Urchin, and more. The team, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Karan Johar, walked the red carpet a day before the movie’s screening.

Earlier, during the official announcement of Homebound’s Cannes selection, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her happiness on Instagram. She said, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honored to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”

Shikhar Pahariya gave a huge shoutout to her, setting major boyfriend goals. He stated, “She put her soul on screen, and now it’s headed to Cannes. Proud is an understatement. @janhvikapoor (red heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has impressed everyone with not just her talent but also her fashion. Her stunning appearances on the red carpet and at the premiere have become a talking point among the netizens.

