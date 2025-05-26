Know all about Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam for which Dino Morea and his brother are being questioned by Mumbai Police

Dino Morea is currently making headlines in connection with a scam. According to reports, the Mumbai Police summoned the actor and his brother, speculating their involvement in the misappropriation of over Rs 65 crore in the Mithi River desilting project. Read on to know more details!

Popular Bollywood actor Dino Morea found himself in soup when the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police questioned him concerning the Mithi River desilting scam. According to a report by The Times of India, the high-profile case revolves around the misuse of Rs 65.54 crore, which was allocated for rejuvenating, cleaning, and maintaining Mumbai’s vital Mithi River ahead of monsoons.

Apart from Dino, his younger brother Santino Rocco Morea is also being questioned in the matter. Confirming the same, EOW deputy commissioner of police, Sangramsing Nishandar, told Hindustan Times, “We have been questioning the Morea brothers since 11 am.”

Another officer associated with the case stated that the brothers came into their radar when cops found phone records indicating they had been in contact with some people linked to the case.

The Morea brothers were grilled in connection with the case after the Economic Offences Wing filed a case against 13 people on May 6, 2025. These include three civic officials who are accused of causing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a loss of Rs 65.54 crore in connection with the ambitious and important project.

About the Mithi River desilting scam

The scam came to light when the BMC alleged that silt and debris were not removed from several places. They also claimed that high rates were charged for removing the silt, and no audit of the desilting work was carried out.

Moreover, Mumbai-based contractors Ketan Kadam and Jayesh Joshi overcharged the civic body for sourcing machinery from Kochi-based Matprop Technical Services Pvt. Ltd. Both of them have been taken into custody. The alleged involvement of the Dino brothers is being investigated by the special team of Mumbai Police.

