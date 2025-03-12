Housefull 5 EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea reveals what it was like working with Akshay Kumar for first time; 'We used to work out…'

After sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Dino Morea will be next seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5. The actor was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, talking about the upcoming comedy film. During the interview, Dino spoke about working with Akshay Kumar for the first time. Read on!

Dino Morea recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. During the chat, he was shown a picture of the entire ensemble cast of Housefull 5. The image took him down memory lane to when he shot with Akshay Kumar and others. The Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor stated that Khiladi Kumar was outstanding throughout the shoot. “Pehli baar main Akshay ke saath kaam kar raha hu and he’s just fantastic. (I am working with Akshay for the first time and he’s just fantastic.)”

Watch the entire interview below:

When asked if all of them were able to catch up with Kumar and follow his epic shooting schedule, Dino said, “Jyada tar humney bahar shoot kiya, UK or on a cruise toh vahan bhi jab we used to wake up in the morning, sometimes we used to do workout together, ya shaamko shoot he baad. It worked out, perfect. (Most of the time we were shooting outdoors, in the UK and on a cruise. So, there when we used to wake up in the morning, we used to work out together or in the evening after the shoot.)”

The Raaz actor further divulged that all of them had a good laugh when they were working together. “But fantastic, it was great working vibe,” he exclaimed, adding that he has a small part to play in the film since there are multiple characters.

Morea stated that his friend and the director of the film, Tarun Mansukhani, brought him on board. Moreover, Sajid Khan also told him to join the cast when he insisted on working with him. Dino told Sajid that irrespective of the role he would be playing, he wants to be seen and be part of the upcoming comic caper. For the unknown, Housefull 5 will hit cinemas on June 6, 2025.