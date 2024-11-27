After Andaz Apna Apna, Rajkumar Santoshi confirms working on Adaa Apni Apni; shares why Salman Khan & Aamir Khan led film didn't work well

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi recently talked about his classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna's box office performance and 'revealed that the publicity for the movie wasn't done properly.' The film, which featured a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, remains a beloved cult favorite. Santoshi revealed that he is working on another comedy project, tentatively titled Adaa Apni Apni.

In an interview with Doordarshan, director Rajkumar Santoshi reflected on the initial reception of Andaz Apna Apna, noting that it faced challenges due to poor publicity and misperceptions about its genre.

Santoshi explained that audiences were unaware the film was a comedy, expecting it to be a love story akin to Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dil, or Maine Pyar Kiya. He attributed the lackluster release to inexperienced distributors who failed to market the film properly.

Furthermore, he revealed that there was no premiere or promotional event as he, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were all out of the city at the time of release.

Santoshi added that while audiences who watched the film enjoyed it, its growth through word-of-mouth was hindered as theaters began removing it.

He refrained from calling it a flop, stating, “It wasn’t a flop, but it didn’t meet our expectations initially. By the time it started gaining popularity, it was taken off the screens because the distributors lost faith in its potential.”

Advertisement

On the subject of a sequel, Santoshi hinted at a project titled Adaa Apni Apni, which he described as a comedy in the style of Andaz Apna Apna. While acknowledging it as an experimental endeavor, he assured it would be entertaining. When asked if it would be a direct sequel, he responded, “It’s too early to say. Let’s see.”

Andaz Apna Apna is a 1994 movie starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. The story follows two carefree young men, Amar and Prem, who compete to win the heart of a wealthy woman, unknowingly getting entangled in a larger plot involving kidnappings and mistaken identities.

Though initially a box-office failure, the film gained immense popularity over the years, becoming a cult classic for its quirky humor and memorable performances.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 27: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to attend RSIFF; Shah Rukh Khan connects to Mufasa’s story and more