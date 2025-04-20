Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia says he is ‘struggling financially’; ‘Physically and mentally feeling very weak…’

Zorawar Ahluwalia, content creator and ex-husband of actress Kusha Kapila, recently opened up about his mental health challenges and revealed that he is facing financial difficulties. In a candid update shared on his Instagram Stories, he expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for their continued support following his heartfelt post.

Sharing a picture of himself posing for the camera, Zorawar Ahluwalia wrote, "Mental health update: Since the last week, I was physically and mentally feeling very weak, and I understood that some days in our lives will be good, some ok ones and then definitely some really bad ones. But after speaking to my family, friends and loved ones, I learnt that it is All ok to feel like this. This is a graph of life, sometimes up and sometimes down."

See the post here:

In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Ahluwalia opened up about his ongoing struggles, particularly on the financial front, which he admitted have caused him significant stress. He reportedly said that the situation has left him feeling like he hasn’t reached the point in life he once envisioned.

However, he remained optimistic about the future, expressing confidence that things will improve as they always have in the past. Zorawar added that he has a strong history of bouncing back from setbacks, referring to himself as a descendant of warriors, and asserted that giving up has never been an option for him.

Zorawar earlier also shared a video of himself enjoying the sea, reflecting on the overwhelming support he had received from his fans and followers during his challenging times. He expressed gratitude for the love he had experienced over the past 24 hours, calling it a clear indication of how blessed he felt.

He acknowledged that the difficulties he was facing were just a minor setback in his life and assured his followers that he had read all their messages. He emphasized that many people were going through similar struggles, and together, they would overcome this phase.

He encouraged everyone to hold on, reminding them that better days were ahead. He also thanked everyone who took the time to offer support and promised to be more open about his feelings in the future, whether good or bad. Zorawar concluded by stating that reaching out for help only makes one stronger, not smaller.

Kusha Kapila tied the knot with Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017, but the couple announced their separation in June 2023. While both are known for their work as content creators, Kusha has expanded her career in recent years by featuring in various films and web series.

Her notable projects include Ghost Stories (2020), Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee, and Thank You for Coming (2023). Additionally, she appeared in Masaba Masaba, Minus One: New Chapter, and Life Hill Gayi.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

