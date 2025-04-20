Is it official? Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s video exiting airport together raises eyebrows; WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been grabbing attention amid ongoing speculation about their relationship. While the two haven’t officially addressed the rumors, their appearances together and frequent social media activity continues to fuel the gossip. Most recently, ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the duo was spotted at Chandigarh airport. A video capturing them exiting the airport alongside other Punjab Kings players has since gone viral on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted walking side by side as they exited the Chandigarh airport along with other team members. The rumored couple seemed cheerful as they made their way to the team bus.

Mahvash sported a chic look in a white top paired with matching shorts, a grey jacket, black sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra was seen in a pink jersey and loose-fitting jeans, carrying luggage as they headed toward the bus.

Yuzvendra Chahal was previously married to influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. In the meantime, speculation about Chahal’s relationship with RJ Mahvash has been circulating online for the past few months.

Mahvash is frequently seen supporting Punjab Kings, Chahal’s team, during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Following his impressive performance in Mohali, she shared a selfie and complimented him, referring to him as “a talented man.”

Last week, RJ Mahvash was seen attending a Punjab Kings match in Chandigarh, where she shared several photos from the stands on social media.

One picture captured her enthusiastically cheering, while another was a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal—further fueling dating speculations. She paired the post with an encouraging caption, and Chahal responded with a heartfelt comment, referring to them as his “spine.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's growing bond has sparked considerable buzz online, especially following the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Their joint appearances at the stadium during the Champions Trophy 2025, along with their playful exchanges on social media, have caught the attention of fans and added fuel to ongoing dating rumours.

Despite ongoing speculation about a romantic relationship between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, she previously dismissed the rumors, clarifying that they are simply friends and that she is currently single.

Earlier this month, Mahvash also shared a cryptic message on social media about distancing herself from fake friends, which sparked further curiosity among followers.

