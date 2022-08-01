LIT SKILLS Learning is on a mission to reform education for the better!

Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” And rightly so, education is indeed the most powerful weapon, one which can make every student and teacher extremely talented in their respective fields. With the swiftly evolving definitions of education in the digital arena today, it is imperative to remain updated with the latest transformations happening globally. On a mission to reform the education system for teachers and students, Dr. Karthik Narayanan is one such visionary who is working to provide a gateway for global opportunities to students and teachers through his platform, LIT SKILLS Learning. So how do Karthik’s LIT SKILLS Learning aim to bring a change in the educational sector?

Founded by Dr. Karthik Narayanan, a multi-hyphenated personality with several accolades to his name including a gold medal in Ph.D. from Waterloo University, LIT SKILLS Learning strives to transform classroom teachings by empowering teachers and captivating students to pick up a very unique approach. By blending education and entertainment together, LIT SKILLS Learning prepares students to face the competitive exams with full confidence and creates job opportunities for Teachers in Rural schools by enrolling them in a Teachers Training Program and conducting a Master's Training which will be a certified course from LIT SKILLS LEARNING. In simpler terms, the goal is to provide effective, affordable, easy-to-use tools required to meet the needs of today’s diverse student population. He was also one of the few people who worked on Dr. Abdul Kalam’s Vision 2020. Dr. Karthik is currently pursuing his 3rd Ph.D. from IIT Delhi and SSBM Geneva point besides working with Govt. of Karnataka and Govt. of Tamil Nadu on Project English. The Govt Of Tamil Nadu also appreciated his contribution to the astounding performance in coaching class 10th and 12th students. He was also acknowledged by many leading personalities from the Education sector for his role in coaching the students from Govt. Schools who secured first-class results, especially during the Covid situation when the online model of coaching was a big challenge for rural students.

As a writer/business coach, Karthik Narayanan has more than 8000 students in his digital tribe. His ‘The 21CL Fix - What Schools Need Today’ was released in 2019 by the Education Minister of State, Rajasthan. With his main vision to empower over 100000 Teachers in India, Dr. Kartik's goals are clear and set for the future. It is truly inspiring to witness the project grow by leaps and bounds.

In what looks like yet another milestone for LIT SKILLS Learning, renowned Indian aerospace engineer and Padma Bhusan awardee Nambi Narayanan has hugely welcomed Dr. Karthik’s project. Nambi Narayanan has led the team which acquired technology from the French for the Vikas engine used in the first PSLV that India launched. He now serves as the project’s brand ambassador.

Joining hands with Karthik is a philanthropist and actor/director Mrs. Roopa Iyer who believes that the potential of LIT SKILLS Learning is many! It is her belief that LIT SKILLS Learning will achieve more milestones in the coming times and empower teachers and students alike. She has been pivotal in steering the wheels of LIT SKILLS Learning to success and with her strong beliefs and unwavering support, the Project is nothing but a big achievement in the education sphere.