Babil Khan to drop his surname just like dad Irrfan Khan? Logout actor says, 'To let your individuality…'

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is currently basking in the praise for his performance in the recent cyber thriller film Logout. The actor has showcased his talent in various other projects as well. Babil recently revealed that he planned to drop his surname, just like his late father had done. He expressed that he wanted his ‘individuality’ to shine.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Babil Khan was asked about his dad Irrfan Khan’s royal heritage. In response, he joked that he is a prince. When asked if he had any memories related to his ancestral place, Babil shared that his grandfather had given away everything and ‘detached’ himself.

The Logout actor stated that his father had dropped the Khan surname and he planned to do the same in the future. Sharing the reason, Babil said, “The lineage makes you a part of this conformity. It doesn't let you get to your individuality.”

Babil added that there was ‘no moral agenda’ behind the decision. “To let your individuality shine, you have to let go of your lineage,” he stated.

Babil Khan often shares heartwarming memories with Irrfan Khan on social media and pens sweet notes about their bond. Last year, he shared his learnings from the Haider actor. Babil wrote, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me.”

Babil Khan’s Logout was released on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. In the film, he portrayed the role of Pratyush Dua, a popular social media influencer. The official synopsis of the film offered a peek into the gripping story. It read, “Pratyush, a digital influencer nearing 10 million followers, gears up for a career milestone. His dreams shatter when his phone vanishes, leading him to lose control of his life to a stranger.”

Logout is directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar. It is produced by Kevin Vaz, Ajit Andhare, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar.

