Logout's Babil Khan reveals dad Irrfan Khan was 'terrified' for him upon learning he wanted to join movies; here's why

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

For Babil Khan, acting wasn’t the first and obvious choice since he was born to actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa Sikdar. In a recent interview, the Qala actor revealed his father was terrified when he told him about his plans to join the film industry. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Advertisement

Young star Babil Khan aspired to become an ace sportsperson, but an injury pushed him to pursue a cinematography course in the UK. However, he wasn’t sure how to tell his father that he wanted to get into the movies.

Sharing the reason behind it, The Railway Men actor told PTI, “Because father-son have this ego thing; what if I fail because he was so great. But I finally admitted it. And he was terrified for me because he knew how he had brought me up. I was a very sensitive child.”

Even though Babil has played some memorable characters, he has realized that his passion is performance, which could be acting or music. He also admitted that he is a shy singer and would like to explore that after he does a little bit of acting.

In the same chat, the Friday Night Plan actor spoke about spending time with his late father after returning home from university. At that time, he didn’t think that Irrfan Khan would leave them and nor did his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. But sadly, destiny had some other plans.

Advertisement

Even though the veteran Bollywood actor beat cancer, he left for his heavenly abode in April 2020 because the chemotherapy had destroyed his body. “Just a simple infection took his life. He beat cancer, so even that is a beautiful thing that he finished his last challenge,” expressed Babil.

This was the time when Babil became active on social media, sharing anecdotes about his father and dealing with the loss by publicly expressing himself. But as his popularity rose, he realized that social media can be a dark place and can easily destroy a person’s mental peace. Hence, he stopped going to the platforms frequently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Logout. The cyber thriller drama is set to release on April 18, 2025, on Zee5.

Are you excited for Babil Khan's Logout? Babil Khan will be next seen in the cyber thriller drama film, Logout. Are you excited to watch him on the silver screen again? Yes No

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar and others make stylish entry at Seema Singh's daughter Meghna’s sangeet; Sonali Bendre, Asha Parekh attend star-studded event