Logout: Babil Khan reveals his upcoming Zee5 cyber thriller was ‘very challenging’ for him; ‘I had to act…’

Babil Khan is all set to debut his latest film, Logout, which is scheduled for a digital release on Zee5 on April 18. In the film, Babil portrays a social media influencer struggling with the contrast between online popularity and real-life identity. In a recent interview, Babil shared that working on Logout was very challenging as he truly felt like he was acting for the very first time.

In a chat with News18, Babil Khan opened up about the challenges he faced while working on Logout. He shared that the experience was particularly demanding as he typically draws energy from his co-actors and the surrounding environment, including props.

However, in this film, he revealed, he had no such support and was left to perform in isolation. He admitted that for the first time, he felt he truly had to act rather than merely react, as he had done in his previous projects.

Logout, which primarily features Babil alone on screen, with only a laptop and headphones as his companions, pushed him to explore the essence of acting as a craft.

The Qala actor shared that working on Logout also allowed him to tap into and understand his instincts as an actor, a development that proved pivotal for his artistic growth. He reflected on how, for the first time, he had to rely entirely on his imagination, trusting it to guide him through scenes without the support of a co-actor to engage with.

The Friday Night Plan actor admitted that the process required him to place complete faith in himself and his ability to carry the performance independently.

The Railway Men actor revealed that what truly resonated with him about Logout was a moment of realization that challenged his own critical views of those seeking validation through social media.

Reflecting on his past mindset, he admitted that he had been quick to judge people and situations, but eventually recognized a desire to approach life with curiosity rather than judgment. He noted how distant he had become from the idea of sharing on social media or caring about likes and engagement.

Babil explained that he was eager to explore the deeper motivations behind why people become so consumed by online validation. He questioned what compels individuals to sacrifice their identity, self-worth, and authenticity for fleeting approval generated by a "like" on a platform that, in his view, lacks real substance.

