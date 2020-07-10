  1. Home
Manoj Bajpayee refutes reports of him playing Vikas Dubey in Sandiip Kapur producer; Calls it a ‘wrong news’

As Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter today, there have been reports that Manoj Bajpayee will be portraying the gangster’s role on the silver screen.
Vikas Dubey, the man responsible for mercilessly killing 8 policemen in Kanpur last week, is dead now. It was reported that the gangster was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police after he was trying to escape from the police convoy while they were en route to Kanpur. He was, reportedly, arrested from a temple in Ujjain and Madhya Pradesh. And while the news has got everyone brimming with an opinion on this alleged encounter, producer Sandiip Kapur has now reportedly claimed that he will be making a movie on the gangster and his much talked about encounter.

This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Manoj Bajpayee is in talks for the movie and will be seen essaying the role of Vikas Dubey in this yet to be titled movie. The reports certainly grabbed a lot of attention and the fans were quite excited about the project. However, the legendary actor has rubbished the news in a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter and called it a piece of fake news.

Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee’s reaction on reports of him playing the role in Vikas Dubey in Sandiip Kapur movie:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Manoj was last seen on the silver screen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya. Besides, he was also seen in OTT series including The Family Man and Mrs Serial Killer. He will, reportedly, be seen in Abhishek Sharma directorial comedy movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari along with Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

