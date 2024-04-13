Meet Amar Singh Chamkila's kids Amandeep Kaur, Kamaldeep Kaur, Jaiman Singh Chamkila who keep his legacy alive

The recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has garnered critical acclaim for its biographical storytelling and for unveiling the life of the late Punjabi singer. While this biopic shows Chamkila's rise to fame with his unconventional songs and the tragic passing of him and his wife Amarjot, there's more to uncover about his family and children and what they are doing now.

Meet Amar Singh Chamkila's family and Kids

Meet his first wife and kids

According to The Cinemaholic, Amar Singh Chamkila first tied the knot with Gurmail Kaur in the 1970s, as depicted in the biopic. Later on, Chamkila eventually moved to Ludhiana and started working in a cloth mill. With his first wife Gurmail, Chamkila had two daughters, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur.

Amandeep Kaur - Amandeep Kaur chose to stay away from the limelight and opted to leas a normal life. According to India Times, Amandeep was four years old when her father died. Life was very difficult after Chamkila's death as she had to take care of her mother too.

Kamaldeep Kaur - Chamkila's second daughter, Kamal, followed her father's legacy and currently lives in Canada. She collaborated with Punjabi singer Raj Brar for her debut song Lalkara and is known by her stage name Kamal Chamkila.

Check out the song here:

Amar Singh Chamkila's second wife and kids

His second wife was Amarjot, whom he married in the 1980s and their relationship initially started on a trial basis. But one thing led to another, and they ended up formalizing their union in 1983 without Chamkila ever separating from his first wife, Gurmail.

With Amarjot, Chamkila also had two children, Jaiman Singh Chamkila, and another whose identity remains unidentified. It is said that the couple's second child, who was merely 15 days old, died soon after the parents' assassination as the child couldn't survive.

Jaiman Singh Chamkila - Following his father's footsteps, Jaiman also made a career in music. He is a recording singer-songwriter and live performer. Jaiman is married and currently resides in Jamalpur, Ludhiana, Punjab.

Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

