Mira Rajput shares a sneak peek of her postpartum belly 10 days after Zain Kapoor's birth with a throwback pic

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share a throwback photo of her belly post her and Shahid Kapoor's son Zain Kapoor was born. The star wife shared the technique that helped her recover postpartum with the photo.

and Mira Rajput are among the popular Bollywood couples who always manage to leave fans in awe of their style. Not just this, the duo always leave fans mesmerised by their perfect family photos with their kids, Misha and Zain, whenever they share them on social media. Mira dotes on her kids and often, gives fans a glimpse into their life at home. However, recently, she shared the health secret that helped her in postpartum recovery after Zain Kapoor's birth for all the soon to be moms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a throwback photo in which she was seen standing in front of the mirror and clicking a selfie. In the photo, Mira is seen sporting a blue shirt with trousers. Along with the photo, she shared how she recovered from the postpartum belly. She revealed a technique called 'bengkung belly binding' to be helpful in recovering after giving birth to a baby.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "This was 10 days postpartum with Zain with the Bengkung Belly Bind. It's as simple as that. Below a shirt. Will demonstrate the technique for you all!."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, Mira often uses social media to share photos of her kids Misha and Zain as well as her tricks and tips to haircare, skincare and wellness. Recently, she shared photos of Shahid returning from Jersey shoot after the wrap and even wished the team of the film on completing the film amid the ongoing pandemic. Amid the lockdown, Mira often used to share updates about Misha and Zain's shenanigans at home and leave fans in awe of the two star kids.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

