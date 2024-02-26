11 most educated actors in Bollywood; Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan

The Indian film industry has blessed us with many acclaimed actors who have added great value to its history. While some have brought international attention to the country, others made us proud by winning accolades on foreign land. Not just in the acting realm, some also have an impressive educational background that is lesser known to the world. In this article, we take a look at the eleven most educated actors in Bollywood.

Take a look at the 11 most educated and intelligent actors in Bollywood:

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Often regarded as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan takes his interest in poetry and writing after his father, acclaimed Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He not only has acted in scores of movies but has also lent his impressive voice as a narrator to many films. After completing his graduation from the Sherwood College in Nainital, he went on to pursue two double majors in Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College of the University of Delhi. Moreover, he has also been awarded an honorary doctorate from the Queensland University in Australia.

2. Parineeti Chopra

Acting happened by chance to Parineeti Chopra. Born in an army family, the actress flew to England and returned only after obtaining a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School. She even worked with Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant upon her return to India in 2009.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana’s fan following rose manifolds after his debut film Vicky Donor. Not just an acclaimed star, he is also among the highly educated actors in B-town. Having earned a Bachelor’s degree in English literature from DAV College, Chandigarh, he pursued his Master's Degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Punjab University.

4. Vidya Balan

With a National Film Award and a Padma Shri, Vidya Balan boasts of an impressive acting career spanning decades. Even though she was inclined towards being an actress since childhood, her parents encouraged her to complete her education first. Therefore, she graduated in sociology from St. Xavier's College followed by a Master’s Degree from the University of Mumbai.

5. John Abraham

After having a successful modeling career, John Abraham stepped into Bollywood with the sleeper hit thriller Jism in 2003. As for his education qualification, he has a degree in economics from Jai Hind College, University of Mumbai post which he joined the Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies from where he completed his degree in MBA.

6. Sara Ali Khan

The daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan graduated with a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, New York. Soon after, in 2018, she made her acting debut with the romantic drama film Kedarnath followed by the action comedy Simmba the same year.

7. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s childhood was spent at a chawl in Mumbai after he was born to Indian action director Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena Kaushal. Despite the hardships, he made sure to complete his education and now boasts of an engineering degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. It was only after he got his degree that he started his career by doing minor roles in multiple films and even worked as an assistant to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur. His hard work paid off with Masaan in 2015.

8. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan has a rich family background. Born to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan, the actress and author studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford, and has a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More in 2004.

9. Randeep Hooda

Born to a father who is a medical surgeon and an elder sister who is also a doctor, Randeep Hooda’s family also wanted him to become a doctor. But after completing his schooling at Delhi Public School, New Delhi, he flew to Melbourne, Australia, from where he grabbed a Bachelor's Degree in marketing followed by a Master’s Degree in business management and human resource management from the same college. He is also the only Bollywood actor who is a professional equestrian with many awards in his kitty.

10. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon graduated from being a geek and an overachiever to a chilled-out and dedicated Bollywood actor. She holds a degree in engineering from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before she worked as a fashion model. At the India Today Conclave in Mumbai last year, she revealed that acting was never something that she thought of seriously. She was always into academics. The Shehzada actress also divulged that even though she wanted to become an engineer, she didn’t know what an engineer would do. She even sat for placements and got two job offers.

11. Shah Rukh Khan

Keeping the best for the last in this list of educated actors in Bollywood, the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan. From India to Dubai and London, his charm has reached the deepest corner of the globe. Apart from being an extremely talented actor, he is also an educated one who was brilliant in academics and sports in his school and college days. He even aspired to pursue a career in sports, but a shoulder injury didn’t make that dream come true.

After completing his schooling, SRK went to Hansraj College, Delhi to pursue his graduation degree in Economics. He also got admitted to the Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi to study Mass Communication but dropped out of it to act in films. Shah Rukh is an alumnus of the National School of Drama, Delhi. Apart from coveted Indian accolades, the actor was also bestowed with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour by the Government of France.

The educational background of these Bollywood stars is impressive and shows the quality, depth, and knowledge they add to the characters they portray on the big screen. Were you surprised upon knowing that these stars are among the highly educated Bollywood actors?

