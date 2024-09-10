Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh at hospital after lovebirds welcome baby girl

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have welcomed a baby girl. Their star's daughter arrived on September 8, 2024, and the couple shared the joyous news on social media, receiving a flood of congratulatory messages. The industry has been celebrating their happiness, and now Mukesh Ambani also paid a visit to the Mumbai hospital with his convoy to extend his congratulations to the new parents.

Deepika is currently in the hospital with their baby, and Ambani reportedly met with both mother and daughter, checking on their well-being. The Ambani family and the couple share a close bond, attending each other's events regularly. Ranveer Singh and Anant Ambani’s strong friendship was highlighted during Anant’s wedding, where Singh made a memorable appearance. Deepika, with her prominent baby bump, also attended the wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

The couple took to social media to officially announce the birth of their baby girl. Their post read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," adorned with a golden bow. The announcement received an outpouring of warm wishes and affection from fans, who congratulated the new parents and offered their blessings. Enthusiastic followers and netizens also inundated social media with a variety of creative and endearing name suggestions such as Parisa, Anika, Ravika, Deevika, and Reedhika.

Earlier this month, they posted a maternity photoshoot on Instagram, showcasing striking monochromatic images. Deepika showcased her baby bump in several shots, while Ranveer embraced her and gazed at her affectionately in others. The post was accompanied by a caption featuring an evil eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

On the work front, The duo are set to appear together in Singham Again. In this installment of the Cop Universe, they will portray police officers alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. This will be Deepika's first role as a police inspector. The couple married in 2018 after a lengthy courtship, and now, six years later, they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Singh also has Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. The production and filming are yet to begin. For more updates stay tuned with Pinkvilla.

