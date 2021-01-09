MX TakaTak, the short video platform that is taking India by the storm

Find out how MX Takatak is becoming the most loved short video platform in India.

Love watching and creating short videos? MX Player’s short format video platform - MX TakaTak is the hottest short video platform to be on as of now. Having launched in July 2020, this app has already amassed a staggering 100 Mn Monthly Active Users and is the reigning short video app on Play Store.

We’ve spent some time swiping through the videos on this app and it provides users a wide variety of short-form content creation tools such as a large music library, innovative filters, voice-over recording, sound mixing, and much more. This app aims to provide a free and creative platform for short content creators to express themselves. It also helps to kickstart their digital careers by allowing them to make innovative short videos on topics such as Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, etc. This list of creative genres is limitless.

Currently, the app is the most preferred go-to short video space for over 15 million unique content creators including some of the biggest names in this community - like rapper Badshah, Jannat Zubair, Gima Ashi, Nisha Guragain and Lucky Dancer amongst others.

It also has a language feature, in which you can select the languages that you want to browse the short videos in. This feature includes regional languages like Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, and many more. This primarily caters to the audience in tier-2 and tier-3 cities who maybe more comfortable a local language other than English and Hindi. Apart from this, it also has a ‘WhatsApp Status Saver’ feature that lets you download the videos that you like. It has an alluring ‘Refer and Earn’ feature as well.

To boost the interest of Indian content creators, MX TakaTak also came up with 2 innovative ways for supporting digital creators. The first is the launch of a reality show called ‘Fame House’. Fame House is a show in which influencers from various backgrounds and cities come together to collaborate and create engaging content whilst in the race to win the battle of fame. The show has got some of the best Indian content creators under one roof. It has already become a huge hit among the masses because of its quirky, and entertaining premise. Apart from this, MX TakaTak has also launched its own 1 billion INR creator’s fund. Few of the selected content creators who have an engaging storyline and can create a social impact will be given a start-up fund that will help them boost their digital journeys.

No wonder, MX TakaTak is a such rave in India and so many millions of users as well as content creators from competitor platforms have found it to be their new home for short format content. So, what are you waiting for? Get on MX TakaTak today just like the rest of India and who knows, the next viral digital sensation could be you!

Credits :Pinkvilla

