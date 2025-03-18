Nadaaniyan: Pakistani critic claims to receive hate comments for criticizing Ibrahim Ali Khan starter; ‘Don’t turn it into…’

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, has been making headlines after allegedly abusing and threatening a Pakistani critic for criticizing his film. Now, the critic has claimed in another video that he has been receiving incessant abusive messages from Indians since the incident. The critic urged, "Don't turn it into an Indo-Pak rivalry."

In a recent video posted on his official Instagram account, Taimoor Iqbal provided an update regarding the incident where Ibrahim allegedly bashed him over negative reviews of Nadaaniyan in his Instagram DMs.

Iqbal mentioned that he continues to receive a barrage of abusive messages and threats on social media, primarily from Indian users who seem displeased with his critique. He further stated, "Even after 48 hours, the abusive messages and insults have not stopped on my Instagram."

See the video here:

He went on to say, "Don't turn it into some Indo-Pak rivalry. It's not. Take a chill pill. It's just a bad movie, I posted a story about it, and it got the attention of Ibrahim Ali Khan, leading to this entire mess."

"On a lighter note, the leading stars should thank me for creating this controversy about a movie which was completely dead and buried. Now, at least, people might consider watching it again... It's a terrible, lousy movie... Watch it if you want to destroy your Sunday. And Ibrahim, good luck!" he concluded.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the controversy began after a private Instagram DM from the 24-year-old actor to the critic went viral online. Reports suggest that Ibrahim lashed out at the critic for his unfavorable review of Nadaaniyan.

According to a screenshot shared on Iqbal's official account, Ibrahim allegedly used derogatory language, calling him an "ugly piece of trash" and stating that his opinions were "irrelevant." He went on to insult the critic and even threatened physical harm if they ever crossed paths.

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, features debutant Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others. The film, which premiered on March 7, 2025, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.