Priyanka Chopra is hubby Nick Jonas’ biggest supporter and her latest post about his Broadway musical The Last Five Years is proof

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to set couple goals with their unwavering love and support for each other. Priyanka’s latest gesture is proof, as she shared the poster of Nick’s upcoming Broadway musical, The Last Five Years, asking fans, “Who is going with me?” The musical premieres on March 18, 2025.

The Broadway debut of The Last Five Years, a musical by Jason Robert Brown, is set to begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on March 18. Featuring pop sensation Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren in the lead roles, the production is directed by Whitney White.

The Last Five Years tells the story of two New Yorkers — rising author Jamie (played by Nick Jonas) and aspiring actress Cathy (portrayed by Adrienne Warren) — as they navigate their relationship over five years. Jamie’s journey unfolds chronologically, while Cathy’s is shown in reverse, starting from the end of their marriage. Their timelines intersect only once during the show. A film adaptation featuring Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick was released in 2015.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently occupied with filming her next project alongside SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. She recently joined them for the second schedule and even gave fans a sneak peek of her arrival in the state through her social media.

Priyanka first posted a video showcasing the scenic beauty of Odisha, followed by pictures highlighting the state’s charm, including glimpses of local shops. She also shared a photo from inside her aircraft and later flaunted her street-chic style in a leather jacket paired with jeans and matching tinted sunglasses.

SS Rajamouli is taking strict measures to maintain secrecy around SSMB29. The movie is planned as a two-part film, with the first installment anticipated in 2027 and the second in 2029.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has a packed schedule with several upcoming projects, including Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and The Bluff. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.