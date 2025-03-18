Khushi Kapoor is the ‘Gen-Z saree trend winner’ with her 3 mesmerizing looks that are equal parts HOT and CLASSY

Khushi Kapoor, the fashion sensation of Gen-Z, consistently dazzles us with her stunning style choices. From chic mini-dresses to elegant lehengas, she showcases a range of fashion statements, but it’s her saree looks that truly highlight how special six yards of fabric can be. In this article, we’ve compiled some of Khushi’s most HOT and BREATHTAKING saree ensembles that are sure to leave you in awe. Let’s dive in and explore!

1. Pink Sequin Saree

Khushi Kapoor looked like a desi princess as she glamorously draped herself in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink sequin saree. It was a pre-draped saree, heavily embellished with intricate sequin work all over, radiating shine and stealing the limelight. The actress gave a bold twist with the draped pallu over her shoulder, offering a perfect view of her waist and leaving us gasping for breath.

Embracing the monochrome vibe, she paired her sequin saree with an off-shoulder blouse. Intricately designed with sequin and mirror work, it was the perfect modern style piece to inspire Gen-Zs.

For styling, she opted for a half-tied hairstyle. As for accessories, she adorned herself with a statement layered necklace and stud earrings. Her makeup was anything but basic—the shimmery pink eyeshadow added an enchanting touch, while blushed cheekbones gave her skin a fresh glow. The Loveyapa actress completed her makeup with a nude-shade lipstick.

Advertisement

2. Green Sequin Saree

Just when we thought saree fashion couldn’t get any bolder, Khushi Kapoor dropped another BOMB look. This time, she stunned in a two-shade green sequin saree from Irth. Intricately designed with sequin work that shimmered under the light, the saree featured a loosely draped pallu on one side, while the other elegantly fell over her arm, flaunting her well-maintained physique.

Khushi paired her green sequin saree with a deep-neckline, sleeveless blouse—an edgy and undoubtedly trendy choice, perfect for all Gen-Z fashion enthusiasts. You can effortlessly style it with a statement necklace and studs to ensure all the focus stays on your ensemble.

Speaking of The Archies actress’s look, she left her wavy tresses open, parted in the middle, and kept her beauty game youthful with blush, shimmery eyeshadow, kajal, and glossy lips.

3. Black Saree

This black saree worn by Khushi Kapoor is nothing short of a dream that every Gen-Z girl would love to own. It was an iconic Manish Malhotra saree, meticulously designed with black round embellishments that made the actress’s look stand out. The bold vibe of the saree ensured that all eyes remained glued to her.

Advertisement

Not settling for a minimalistic blouse design, the young actress paired her black saree with a strapless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. For accessories, she opted for silver statement earrings and a delicate bracelet, tying all the details together beautifully.

She styled her hair into loose waves, parted in the middle, and created a mesmerizing look with an on-point makeup game. Keeping the focus on her eyes, she enhanced them with shimmery eyeshadow, bold kajal strokes, a blushed glow, and a glossy lipstick finish.

These three saree looks from Khushi Kapoor were absolutely enchanting and striking, each leaving a lasting impression with its signature charm. So, Gen-Z girls, if you’re looking for a bold saree to turn heads, these looks will surely inspire you. Save them!