Nadaaniyan: Hansal Mehta reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer receiving 'harsh' criticism; 'It must be traumatizing'

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was released on Netflix in March 2025. The romantic comedy wasn't received that well by the audience. Certain criticism was also directed towards the lead pair. Hansal Mehta has now reacted to this backlash and called it ‘harsh.’ He also mentioned that it must be ‘traumatizing’ for the young actors.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Hansal Mehta was asked about his opinion on the negative response to Nadaaniyan. He said, “I do feel that people are being very harsh and unfair.” The filmmaker asked if people had even checked the readiness of the actors before their debut. He stated that the audience’s comments have been in ‘terrible taste.’ “I'm sure it must be traumatizing for the young people,” he added.

Hansal further expressed how everyone has forgotten that the parents of many star kids also had ‘awkward’ debuts. But he believed that it didn’t gather much limelight due to the lack of social media back then.

However, Hansal Mehta also stated that the makers should check if the actors are properly prepared before launching them. He said that they shouldn’t assume that they would be good just because of the family they come from.

During the conversation, Hansal recalled approaching one of the star kids for a film that was unusual for a newcomer. He revealed that their advisors felt that they should be doing something conventional. The Buckingham Murders director shared that the advisors wanted the same ‘mounting’ as Kumar Gaurav or Sunny Deol or Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff for their actors.

Hansal Mehta went on to share that the star kids wanted to be launched by a big banner. He said, “They want that big banner; they want a big daddy to be advising them all the time.” The filmmaker revealed that he felt upset when the actors were trolled by the audience. He suggested that they focus on their work. Hansal added that they would get respect when they perform well in a movie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with Nadaaniyan. The film was Khushi Kapoor’s second OTT venture. The rom-com can be streamed on Netflix.