Nadaaniyan: ‘How awesome is Ibrahim,’ says Archana Puran Singh as she meets Sara Ali Khan at screening; recalls telling THIS to Saif Ali Khan

The movie Nadaaniyan, which was released on March 7, 2025, marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He starred opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy. A special screening was held prior to the film’s Netflix release. Archana Puran Singh met Sara Ali Khan at the event and told her that Ibrahim was ‘awesome.’ She also recalled praising him in front of Saif.

Archana Puran Singh shared a fun vlog from the screening of Nadaaniyan a few days ago. She met different members of the cast and crew as well as their families. After greeting Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister Sara Ali Khan, Archana told her, “How awesome is Ibrahim! How awesome is he! I love him.” Sara praised her brother and said that she was loving him as well.

Archana then extended her best wishes, saying, “He’s amazing. I hope it does really well. All the best. He’s one of the most adorable creatures I have ever met.” Recalling her conversation with Saif Ali Khan, she shared, “Maine Saif ko bhi bola tha, maine kaha, ‘Itna cute hai na tera beta’ (I told it to Saif as well; I said, ‘Your son is so cute').”

Sara was touched by her words and expressed immense gratitude to her.

During the screening, Archana Puran Singh also met Khushi Kapoor’s father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Arjun Kapoor. She congratulated them for the release of Khushi’s movie. Talking to Khushi, she praised her performance in the second half of the film, especially the emotional scenes.

Alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of Nadaaniyan includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Archana Puran Singh returns in the role of Ms. Briganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The film is a Dharmatic Entertainment production. It is the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. She assisted Karan Johar on the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It can be watched on Netflix.