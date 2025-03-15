Nadaaniyan star Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly SLAMS Pakistani critic over ‘nose job’ remark: ‘You ugly piece of trash…’

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan recently stepped into the spotlight with his debut film Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. After landing on Netflix to a mix of praise and criticism, the film continues to spark conversations. But now, Ibrahim himself is at the center of a viral controversy. A circulating screengrab allegedly shows him firing back at a Pakistani film critic over a ‘nose job’ remark.

Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal recently stirred up a storm on Instagram by claiming that Ibrahim Ali Khan had slid into his DMs with a fiery response. According to a screenshot shared by him, Ibrahim didn’t hold back after the critic’s harsh review of his debut film. The alleged exchange has since gone viral, sparking debate among fans and critics alike.

The alleged screenshot suggests that the Nadaaniyan actor lashed out at Tamur, drawing a comparison between the critic’s name and his younger brother Taimur. He added, "You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you."

The message further included insults directed at Tamur and his family, with a threatening remark about a potential future encounter.

Tamur Iqbal’s response to the alleged message took a surprising turn, as he appeared to appreciate Ibrahim’s aggressive tone, calling it more authentic than his on-screen persona. He acknowledged that his remark about the actor’s appearance may have been in poor taste but stood by the rest of his critique.

Advertisement

He also expressed admiration for Ibrahim’s father, urging him not to disappoint his legacy. However, the authenticity of the exchange remains unverified. His response and the comments on his post indicate that he had indeed taken a jab at Ibrahim’s appearance.

The Pakistani critic further revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan has now blocked him on Instagram, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy.

Nadaaniyan marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, who takes on the role of Arjun, while Khushi Kapoor stars as Pia. The film also features seasoned actors like Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film marks her directorial debut.