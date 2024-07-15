Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits he used to feel ‘sad’ about social media scrutiny of his personal life: ‘Aadi ho chuke hai…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya's marital life have been widely discussed. After numerous highs and lows, the couple has reconciled, and Nawaz has repeatedly discussed his views on marriage. Recently, the actor was asked about the impact of social media scrutiny on his life, he mentioned that he has grown accustomed to it over time.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on social media scrutiny around his personal life

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Siddiqui recently spoke out about the persistent social media scrutiny surrounding his personal life. Despite criticism regarding his turbulent relationship with his wife and fellow actor Aaliya, Siddiqui expressed that he remains unaffected by the digital chatter.

"Aadi ho chuki hain hum toh iss cheez ki, earlier, I used to feel sad, but not anymore because everything on social media is false," he stated.

The Sacred Games actor stated that social media frequently misrepresents reality and the image portrayed is never truthful. He adds, "Agar social media ek image bana raha hain ki yeh insaan aisa hain and aap uspar vishwaas karahe ho, toh aap bahut bade dhokhe main ho" (If social media creates an image of a person and you believe in it, you are deceiving yourself).

Siddiqui mentioned that he used to form opinions about actors based on online information. However, upon meeting them personally, he discovered they were quite different.

Advertisement

He added that not everyone in the world is bad and emphasized that there are always some good people who have saved the world. Siddiqui expressed gratitude to those who did not scrutinize his personal life during his challenging times.

After several separations, Nawaz and his wife Aaliya reconciled in March 2024. Aaliya had previously stated that she filed for divorce a few years ago. The couple recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together.

Shortly after, Aaliya told ETimes that they had resolved their differences. She explained that issues in their marriage had arisen due to a third party but have since been addressed. Aaliya emphasized that their children played a significant role in their reconciliation, particularly their daughter Shora, whom Nawaz is very close to.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on his struggle days; says he has no complaints about life