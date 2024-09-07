Newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant look regal as they take part in 1st Ganapati Puja post-marriage; B Praak shares INSIDE PIC

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their Mumbai abode, just like scores of other people and B-town celebs. This event marks the first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for them as husband and wife. Hence, it’s even more special. A while ago, visuals of the couple taking part in the puja went viral. Soon after, ace singer B Praak dropped an inside picture from the celebration. Check them out!

Dressed in traditional attires, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcomed Ganpati Bappa with open arms to Antilia. The newly wedded couple was seen being proactive at the puja. In the video, she can be seen in a printed pink salwar-kameez set. Radhika accessorized her look with bangles, earrings, and a necklace, all studded with precious stones. She stood next to Anant, who donned an orange kurta-pajama set with a matching waistcoat. His diamond-studded Ganpati brooch grabbed all eyeballs.

Minutes ago, popular singer B Praak, who lent his voice to films like Animal, Crew, Fighter, Shershaah, and others also dropped a picture with Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant. In the captions, he expressed gratitude to the young man for inviting him to perform at his home during the auspicious occasion. Praak penned, “Thank you so much Sir #anantambani For Having Me Again For The Celebration. Always Blessings To Perform For You.”

Following suit, several B-town celebs also dressed up to celebrate the Indian festival. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped inside pics from the puja at her home which was attended by rumored B-town couple, Khush Kapoor and Vedang Raina. They were joined by their other pals. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter also wished her fans “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi” on the occasion.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana weren’t behind in being part of the festivities. They also dropped visuals from their celebration which involving making the Ganpati idol from scratch with their kids, creating the setup, performing the puja and finally enjoying the delicious prasad.

The couple also wished everyone by penning, “Ganpati Bappa is giving a big hug to all. May you heal and may there be abundance and joy.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were among others who got all dressed up for the event.

